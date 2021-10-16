Katrina Kaif reviews rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal's act in Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal has been creating a massive buzz these days courtesy the release of Sardar Udham. The Shoojit Sircar directorial has released on the digital platform today and is grabbing a lot of attention. While it has been one of the most talked about releases so far, Sardar Udham is making headlines as Vicky’s rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif has also given a thumbs up to the movie. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress has sung praises for Vicky’s performance and the movie.

Katrina, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky for quite some time now, is all praises for Vicky’s performance in Sardar Udham. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress shared the poster of Vicky starrer Sardar Udham and hailed Shoojit Sircar’s directorial skills. She wrote, “@shoojitsircar – what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure, unadalerated story telling”. Talking about Vicky’s performance as Sardar Udham, Katrina said that it was raw and honest. She wrote, “@vickykaushal09 is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking” along with broken heart and star emoticons. Clearly, Katrina has loved Vicky starrer Sardar Udham. To this Vicky replied saying, "Thank you so much Katrina!"

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post for Sardar Udham:

For the uninitiated, Sardar Udham happens to be a Shoojit Sircar directorial and will be a special tribute to one of the greatest martyrs in Indian history Sardar Udham Singh. To note, Udham Singh was one of the freedom fighters who was a one-man army and had avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by killing General Dyer in London. Apart from Vicky, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in key roles.

