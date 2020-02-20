Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One:The Haunted Ship; Attends screening & calls it outstanding

Katrina Kaif turns cheerleader for Vicky Kaushal as she attends the screening of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship with him.

These days and Vicky Kaushal are the most talked-about duo in B-Town. From attending multiple events together to being spotted at parties, the rumour mill for Vicky and Katrina is churning in full speed. Katrina and Vicky have constantly been making headlines ever since their linkup rumours started doing rounds on the internet. It all started at an event where Katrina said that they'd make a great pair and the rest is history.

Amidst link-up rumours, Katrina turned cheerleader for Vicky at the screening of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is slated for February 21, 2020 release and today, the makers of the horror-thriller held a private screening for the same. In a video that has surfaced online, Katrina is seen accompanying rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal at the screening of his film.

Check it out:

Katrina also reviewed Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and heaped praises upon the film on her Instagram story. She called it a must watch and congratulated the entire team of the film including Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar and Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film follows the story of Vicky Kaushal playing the role of Sumit Desai, the surveying officer of the Sea-Bird ship which is believed to be haunted. Ignoring the warnings, he enters the ship but finds himself trapped as the spirit residing in the ship comes after him.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal clears air about dating Katrina Kaif; Calls love ‘beautiful feeling’ amidst relationship rumours

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More