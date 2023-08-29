Katrina Kaif rings in brother Sebastien’s birthday with Vicky Kaushal, Sunny, Sharvari Wagh and friends-PIC

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, and while they prefer to keep their personal life low-key, they often treat fans with pictures from special occasions. Today, Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel is turning a year older and the actress wished him on Instagram. She shared a lovely picture from his birthday bash. The picture features her, Sebastien, Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal and his rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, and others!

Katrina Kaif shares picture from brother Sebastien Laurent Michel’s birthday celebration

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to wish her brother, and sharing the picture from the celebration, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Seb.” The group picture shows Sebastien in the center, with Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal posing on either side of him. Katrina Kaif is seen posing behind them in the center, with her sister Isabelle Kaif, and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra on either side. Katrina looks gorgeous in a white dress, while Vicky is also seen twinning with her in a white shirt. Sharvari looks stunning in a denim corset top with jeans and is seen posing behind Sunny.

The picture also features Katrina’s friends Karishma Kohli and Angira Dhar. The background shows a few balloons, and looks like they all had a blast celebrating Sebastien’s birthday. Check out the picture below!

Vicky Kaushal shares a great bond with Katrina kaif’s siblings. On Katrina Kaif’s birthday, Vicky Kaushal and Sebastien were seen hanging out and posing on the cruise for some pictures. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram account, Sebastien wrote, “Act casual..but make it superhero.”

Work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Phone Bhoot, will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and Dunki in the pipeline.

