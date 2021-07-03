Katrina Kaif rocks tie-dye co ords & sums up weekend 'moods' in photos; Which one do you relate to?

Katrina Kaif took to social media on Saturday and shared a series of photos in which she flaunted her several moods. The Phone Bhoot actress sent fans into a tizzy with her radiant look.

Actress seems to have kicked off her Saturday on a chilled-out note as she shared a series of photos to display her many moods and left netizens in awe of each of them. The Phone Bhoot actress has been in the headlines lately due to her recent sightings in the city post the lockdown. Her style and looks have always been an inspiration for young girls and with her recent post, Katrina, once again, has given fans a reason to gush over her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a couple of photos in which she is seen clad in a lilac tie-dye co-ord set. Her moods in the photos ranged from happy to intense to thoughtful to excited and each of them managed to impress her fans. The star had pulled back her long locks in a ponytail and accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings. As the candid photos were clicked and shared by the actress, fans began showering a lot of love on her post. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "Moods."

Take a look:

Fatima Sana Shaikh called her 'cutie' in the comments while Sharvari Wagh wrote, "So Pretty", in the comments. Fans too could not stop gushing over the star's many moods.

On Friday, Katrina was spotted in the city in a pretty dress as she visited Ramesh Taurani's office. Reportedly, the actress was present there to discuss the future course of shooting of her film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Besides this, Katrina also has Sooryavanshi lined up for release with . Earlier in 2021, Katrina was also shooting for Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

