Katrina Kaif roots for Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula as she leaves everyone in awe of her transformation

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor might be staying away from facing the camera, but she certainly enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The lady is quite active on Instagram and is often seen taking the internet by a storm with her posts. However, Anshula recently won the internet as she shared her recent pic flaunting her impressive weight loss transformation. The young lady had left everyone amazed with her transformation and fans couldn’t stop praising Anshula for the same.

Sharing the pics post her transformation, she wrote, “Take your makeup off, Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror, at yourself. Don't you like you? Cause I like you”. Soon, Katrina Kaif took to the comment section and hailed Anshula’s transformation. Taking to the comment section, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani star wrote, “Look at you” as she cheers for Anshula for her commendable transformation. Among the other celebs cheering for the young lady were her uncle Sanjay Kapoor, Akshay Marwah etc. In fact, the fans were might impressed with Anshula’s transformation and wondered if she is planning to make a debut anytime soon.

Take a look at Katrina’s comment on Anshula’s post:

Meanwhile, Anshula has also grabbed a lot of attention of late as she shared a monochromatic pic of herself dressed in an oversized shirt. Besides, she had also shared an emotional post for her mother Mona Kapoor on her birth anniversary and wrote, “Ma, I hope you’re looking at us from wherever you are and you’re proud of @arjunkapoor & me. He makes me proud every single day, and on days like today when my heart breaks a little extra, knowing I have him makes the cracks heal a little faster”.

