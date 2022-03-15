Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Alia Bhatt is about breaking barriers and reaching new height; PIC

Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the actress has turned a year older today and is celebrating her special day with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mommy Soni Razdan. And while Alia has been treating fans with stunning pics from her vacation, the social media is abuzz with birthday wishes for the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress from fans and friends. In fact, several celebs have also sent birthday love to Alia. Joining them, Katrina Kaif has also shared a love-filled post for the birthday girl on the special day.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress shared a beautiful pic of Alia and sent her best wishes to the Student of The Year star. In the caption, Katrina wished her the ability to reach new heights as the sky is the limit for her. She wrote, “Happy happy happiest darling @aliaabhatt may you reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post for Alia Bhatt:

To note, Alia will be seen collaborating with Katrina soon for the first time for Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa which is being written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan and Reema Kagti. Apart from the divas, the movie will also star Priyanka Chopra in the lead. The movie will be about an all-female road trip. Interestingly, the movie will mark Farhan’s return to direction after a decade. The last film he directed was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2.

