Is Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel dating Illeana D’Cruz?

Katrina Kaif has been having a blast in the Maldives with her friends and family. The diva is having a beachy birthday celebration this year and we have been getting to see glimpses of the celebration on social media. Since yesterday pictures of Katrina, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina’s sister and brother along with Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur has been doing the rounds on social media. But, there is one more person whose presence in these pictures has grabbed all the attention and that is Illeana D'Cruz. And now there are reports of her love life that have made it to the headlines.

According to reports in the Times Of India, reportedly Illeana D’Cruz has found love yet again and this time it is with Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. It is reported that the two have been in a relationship for over 6 months now. Sources have it that the couple chooses to hang out at Katrina’s old residence in Bandra, at Ileana’s pad around the same part of the suburb and in London, too. Sebastian and Illeana apparently even follow each other on Instagram too.

For the unversed, Illeana D’Cruz’s earlier relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone ended a few years ago. Even though the actress admitted to her breakup but remained to be silent about it. Since then, Ileana had been single, busy with her work, and travelling in her free time to a bunch of gorgeous places after the lockdowns were called off.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. Apart from this, she will feature next in Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda. It marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua and addresses issues related to colourism in Indian society. She also has Shirsha Guha's yet-to-be-titled film with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

