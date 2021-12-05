Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien to give a speech as the best man at her wedding with Vicky Kaushal; Report

Katrina Kaif is all over the news these days as she is set to walk down the aisle soon. The actress has been dating Vicky Kaushal for a while and the couple will be tying the knot in the coming week. To note, it will be a destination wedding for Vicky and Katrina in the royal city of Rajasthan. Needless to say, the preparations for the lovebirds big day is going on in full swing and the bride to be’s family is quite excited about her D-Day.

Now as per a recent update, Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel will be her best man at her wedding. According to a report published in India Today, Katrina’s brother will be raising a toast at her wedding with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. This isn’t all. He has also, reportedly, prepared a speech for the lovebirds for their D-Day. To note, this special will reportedly take place during an informal ceremony which will be attended by the couple’s closed ones wherein Sebastian will raise a toast for the couple.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan and the ceremonies will begin from December 7. While the soon to wed couple is quite particular about their privacy, they have also decided on special themes for their pre-wedding ceremonies. According to sources, the theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. The theme for the sangeet will be bling.