Katrina Kaif’s dance off photos with Ranbir Kapoor from Jagga Jasoos are proof that this diva has got moves
The culmination of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's relationship wasn't something their die-hard fans were hoping for ever since the couple started dating each other. It is no secret that the same is indeed now in the past where Ranbir is currently in a relationship with Alia Bhatt whole Katrina is rumored to be dating Vicky Kaushal. And while their off-screen relationship may have reached an unfortunate ending, Ranbir and Katrina's on-screen collaborations have always resulted in immense love and appreciation. Having first paired opposite each other in Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, they created fireworks both in terms of their chemistry and box office numbers followed by a totally different yet successful union in Rajneeti.
Their third collaboration was Jagga Jasoos and while the film didn't clock box office numbers, it is still loved by a section of viewers. While you may be wondering what has led us to talk about things from back then because it is the duo's throwback images that we are talking about here that has got us remembering them. The below images show Ranbir and Katrina dancing away while promoting their film Jagga Jasoos on the sets of a TV show. Considering both these actors are phenomenal dancers, it is no surprise to see that they indeed got the moves.
Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's photos here:
We certainly hope this throwback images of the actors dancing motivate us to get more active during these times of lockdown, isn't it?
