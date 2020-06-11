Katrina Kaif’s expression in a throwback pic with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty makes us wonder what was the tea

Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh enjoy a massive fan base. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Katrina, Ranveer, and Rohit Shetty and it will surely leave you in awe of the actors.

Among the popular names in Bollywood, and have managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s minds with their terrific performances in films. While Ranveer is known for his performances in films like Padmaavat, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ram Leela and more, Katrina has won over hearts of the fans with her acting in Bharat, Zero and more. While the two actors have never shared screen space, rumours are rife that they may be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s next.

Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Katrina with Ranveer and director Rohit Shetty from an event that is bound to leave you in awe. In the throwback candid photo, we can see Katrina sitting between Ranveer Singh and Rohit on a table at an event. While Ranveer can be seen engaged in a deep conversation with Rohit, Katrina is caught in a candid moment with an adorable and perplexed expression on her face. Seeing the three stars on a table, makes fans wonder what was the talk about.

Ranveer is seen slaying in a neon green suit while Katrina is seen clad in a maroon gown. The adorable throwback photo of Ranveer and Katrina also takes us back in time when events were held and who’s who of Bollywood graced them prior to the COVID 19 outbreak. Meanwhile, as per Pinkvilla’s report, Katrina and Ranveer may be seen together in a film by Zoya Akhtar. While no official announcement has been made, Pinkvilla had reported about the same a few days ago.

Here’s Ranveer, Katrina and Rohit’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Ranveer and Katrina are staying at their homes. While Ranveer is spending time with wife Deepika, Katrina is at home with Isabelle Kaif. On the work front, Katrina’s film with , Sooryavanshi has been postponed owing to the COVID 19 outbreak. On the other hand, Ranveer’s film, ‘83 also suffered a similar fate and has been postponed. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

Credits :Getty Images

