Katrina Kaif’s family in ethnic wear heads to the airport to leave for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal; Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will soon get hitched in a big fat traditional Indian wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities have already begun and it is finally time when everyone is heading to Jaipur to attend the ceremony. Well, we gave you a glimpse of how one of Kat’s sisters has already arrived in Jaipur and now we see her other family members heading to the airport to fly to Jaipur for the wedding. The video of her brother and sisters dressed in traditional attire as they leave for Kat’s big day has arrived.

In the video, we can see Katrina Kaif’s brother wearing a grey kurta over his black bottoms as he walks towards his car. Kat’s sisters can be seen wearing white kurtas as they were seated in the backseat of the car. Their car was surrounded by paps as they were leaving for the airport and we could see one of the actress’ sisters waving at the paps. Well, another sister of Kat has already landed in Jaipur and her pictures with her family has already surfaced on the internet.

Take a look:

Now everyone is only waiting for the bride-to-be Katrina Kaif to leave her house for the wedding. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will begin from tomorrow at Six Senses Resort Barwara till December 9. From mehendi, sangeet to a grand wedding, Kat and Vicky’s wedding is going to be a grand affair.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to wear ace Indian designer Sabyasachi, who is known for his bridal collections. Katrina Kaif will also be wearing designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla (for Mehendi), Manish Malhotra (for Sangeet) and Gucci (for reception).

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Designer Anaita Shroff Adajania spotted leaving Katrina Kaif’s house amid wedding prep