Katrina Kaif’s family is the perfect squad any bride would need & these pictures are proof; PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been setting the internet on fire with their wedding pictures. Although it has been weeks since the two tied the knot it looks like neither the fans nor the family members are over the grand wedding yet. A while back we shared some unseen pictures of ladkawalas that Vicky’s family had posted on their social media and now Kat’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel has shared pics of the bride squad where we can see him posing with all his sister’s and mom.