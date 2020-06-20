Katrina Kaif’s film to be followed by Mr India, two more characters in superhero universe says Ali Abbas Zafar

A few weeks back, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had revealed that he is all set to begin shooting with Katrina Kaif post lockdown for his superhero film. Now, in an interview the filmmaker has revealed that he is planning Mr India and 2 other character films to make a superhero universe.

It has been a long time since fans of Bollywood have been waiting to see their own superhero universe like the Marvel and DC ones in Hollywood. And now, finally, it looks that it may come true with Ali Abbas Zafar confirming that he is planning on the same and ’s superhero film with him will kick start his own universe of crusaders. A few weeks back, the Bharat filmmaker had confirmed that he has locked the script for Katrina Kaif starrer superhero film in which she will be seen playing the lead role.

Now, in another interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ali has confirmed that he is in the process of developing a superhero universe and it kicks off with Katrina’s flick with him. The filmmaker mentioned that the next film after Katrina’s superhero flick will be Mr India, the rights of which Ali had bought for an epic trilogy and had announced on Twitter. While there was a certain backlash from Mr India’s original filmmaker Shekhar Kapur over Ali remaking the film, in the interview with Mumbai Mirror, Bharat filmmaker confirmed that his Mr India is neither a sequel nor a reboot. He mentioned it is a new story completely, just being called Mr India.

Talking about the superhero universe, Ali said, “Yes, I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina’s film. We then move to Mr India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina’s film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth comes from the Indian army.” Further revealing details about his Mr India, Ali said, “My Mr India is neither a remake nor a reboot of the original film. It’s a completely new film, we are just calling it Mr India.” Ali further mentioned that he will not play with the original cult film and revealed, “My film is essentially about the common man fighting a mighty villain, but done in a cool, hip way, using science and technology and being relevant to today’s social scenario.”

Here's Ali Abbas Zafar's announcement regarding Mr India:

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Well, surely now Indian movie buffs would be relieved as the cult film starring Anil Kapoor, will remain as it is and the filmmaker has confirmed that he has developed a new script for the same. Not just this, with this, Ali confirmed that Katrina’s superhero film will form the foundation of his universe of crusaders that will include Mr India, a character from mythology and another one from the Indian army. Meanwhile, the filmmaker was at his home in Dehradun and used the lockdown time to work on the scripts for his superhero universe. Meanwhile, Katrina’s film with Ali will kick off once he returns to Mumbai.

