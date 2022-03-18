Katrina Kaif’s first Holi celebration with Vicky Kaushal post wedding is all about happy faces; See Post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood who are often seen dishing out major couple goals to fans. The couple, who chose to keep their relationship under the wraps before their wedding, are often seen treating fans with adorable pics of themselves which are all about love. And while the nation is celebrating Holi today, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress shared a beautiful glimpse of her Holi celebrations with her main man and her in laws.

To note, this happens to be Katrina’s first Holi celebration with Vicky post her wedding and it was all about happy and colourful faces. In the pics, Vicky and Katrina were seen twinning in a white t-shirt and were accompanied by the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor’s parents and brother Sunny Kaushal. While Vicky was clicking the selfie, Katrina was seen holding her sasu maa close to her. Each one of them had gulaal (red colour) on their face and were all smiles for the camera. Katrina captioned the post as, “Happy Holi” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post:

To note, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot on December 9 last year in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. Talking about the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for the much awaited Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Besides, she will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa and Phone Bhoot. On the other hand, Vicky had recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s untitled project opposite Sara Ali Khan.