Katrina Kaif’s old Mumbai abode is all about rustic elements & bohemian accents; Take a tour

It was on December 9 when Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in an intimate yet dreamy wedding that took place in Rajasthan. While making the news official, the couple released a joint statement that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” After the nuptials, the lovebirds have shifted in a lavish sea-facing flat and have become the neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most loved stars in Bollywood but she is a bit of a recluse, preferring her own space and small circle of friends over all else.

Although, finding photos of Katrina and Vicky’s new abode is a bit of a task. Here, we have curated a few photos and videos of Katrina’s old abode. Her previous house wasn’t humongous but it is surely one of the cosiest celebrity houses. The star used to live in the flat along with her sister and needless to say, their warm and cosy apartment was filled with simple yet classy elements. From pop arts on the walls to distressed furniture covering the entire area, Katrina Kaif’s old apartment is nothing less than a paradise.

With rustic elements accentuating the place, the entire place is surrounded with bohemian accents be it paintings or show pieces. There's also no missing the colourful print of her multicoloured couch, sitting under piles of embroidered cushions embellished with mirrors and tassels. Wooden furniture meets geometric print upholstery as they share space with party polaroids. Warm yellow lights illuminate her space while white wall adds classiness to the place. Check it out below:

Rustic elements

Bohemian accents

Wooden Accents

Lavish bathroom

Paintings and polaroids

Perfect wall for clicking pictures

ALSO READ| Throwback: When Katrina Kaif confessed she dreams of being married and having kids