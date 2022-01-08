Katrina Kaif’s 'Phone Booth' song shoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi postponed? Find out

The virus-that-must-not-be-named is back with another variant and this time, it is fast. The rising number of COVID-19 cases is driving film and television makers to take extra precautions on shoot locations. Song shoots, such as the one starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Phone Booth,' are being postponed, according to sources in the film business. The song shoot for Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant has been delayed by a week due to the need for over 100 background dancers.

The news was delivered by a source who contacted ETimes. The source also added that if the number of COVID cases does not decrease, further big-budget song shoots that involve a large number of background dancers will be placed on hold. Numerous other big-budget song-shooting also and to be halted. One such song was from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It had the same fate as ‘Phono Booth’ and got postponed.

A senior dancer further explained the scene to the folks at ETimes. He revealed, “Producers are taking precaution because the cases are going up and they want to avoid crowds on the set. This is being done for songs that require a large number of dancers in it.”

Thus, the future of these big-budget songs like the one from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani or ‘Phone Booth’ is quite unclear. However, the restrictions are quintessential and will only help in the longer run.

