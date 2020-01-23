Katrina Kaif’s ‘on set shenanigans’ with team as she dolls up like a pretty bride will crack you up; See Pics
Among the popular actresses in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is the one who has garnered a massive fan following over the years. Film after film, Katrina’s performances impressed fans who loved her in every role. More recently, Katrina has been sharing on set photos from the sets of Sooryavanshi with Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. A behind-the-scenes photo of Akshay and Katrina went viral a day back in which the two were seen taking a stroll on the beach. However, now, she shared what she does with her team while waiting on the sets and it will surely crack you up.
Katrina took to Instagram to share photos with her team from the sets of a shoot. In the photos, the Sooryavanshi star can be seen clad in a gorgeous off white lehenga. Decked up like a bride, Katrina can be seen sporting heavy jewellery and mehendi too in the photos. However, the hilarious part of the photo is where Kaif can be seen chilling and playing a card game on the sets with her team as she waits for her shot. The diva can be seen laughing as the photo is being taken.
Katrina captioned it as, ‘on set shenanigans.’ While fans loved how the gorgeous actress was whiling away her free time with her team, many loved her look as a gorgeous bride. On the work front, reportedly, Katrina might be doing an action film that stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, she is also gearing up for the release of her film with Rohit Shetty. In Sooryavanshi, Katrina will be seen playing the role of a doctor. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.
Check it out:
