Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif gives a glimpse of happy candid moment with jiju Vicky Kaushal from haldi

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are once again ruling the headlines. After tying the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding on December 9, the newlyweds have been busy treating the fans with beautiful pics from their wedding festivities. After leaving everyone in awe of their dream like wedding pics, Vicky and Katrina had shared their haldi pics this morning and it has taken the social media by a storm. Adding on to this, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif has also shared a candid pic from the haldi ceremony and it is unmissable.