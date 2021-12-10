Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif welcomes Vicky Kaushal to their ‘crazy family’; Says ‘I gained a brother’

Yesterday, December 9, was the day fans were waiting with bated breath as Bollywood star Katrina Kaif tied the knot with her beau and actor Vicky Kaushal. Their wedding pictures broke the internet and netizens are still not over it. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram handle yesterday and welcomed Katrina in their family in total Punjabi style. Today, it is the Dhoom 3 actress’ sister Isabelle Kaif who welcomed Vicky to their crazy family and grabbed our attention with her caption.

Sharing the picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from their pheras, Isabelle welcomed Vicky in a touching way, She wrote, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever.” The moment she shared this picture with the caption. Fans filled the comments section with love and blessings for the newlyweds. This caption is also proof of the bond that Vicky shares with Isabelle.

Take a look:

Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to welcome Katrina Kaif into their family in total Punjabi style. He too shared a picture of the newlyweds and wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have taken off from Jaipur for Mumbai and will reach the city soon.

