Katrina Kaif’s stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania leaves for the star's wedding with Vicky Kaushal; PIC

Finally, the big day is almost here that we all have been waiting for a long time now. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding date is almost here and the preparations have begun in full swing. In the morning we gave you all a glimpse of how the staff members of the actress were loading their luggage in the car as they were leaving for the wedding. We have even given you a glimpse of Katrina’s sister reaching Jaipur airport and how the security has beefed up at Six Senses resort. And now Kat’s designer Anaita Shroff Adajania has shared a pic of the sea link from the top angle as she leaves for the wedding.