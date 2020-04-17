Katrina Kaif’s sun kissed picture with sister Isabelle Kaif will give you perfect weekend vibes; Check it out

Katrina Kaif, who has been practising self quarantine these days, shared a beautiful picture of herself with sister Isabelle and we are loving it.

The extended lockdown India might have got us locked in our houses for a period longer than what we expected, but not everyone is cribbing about this quarantine mode. In fact, there are many people who are enjoying this time off and are spending it doing things they like. Amid this, is also making the most of her quarantine break and is spending quality time with her sister Isabelle Kaif. In fact, the Thugs of Hindostan actress has also been giving a glimpse of her quarantine moments to her fans on social media.

However, Katrina’s recent picture is breaking the internet for all the right reasons as it is giving the perfect weekend vibes. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared a sun kissed picture of herself as she enjoyed the breeze. She looked beautiful wearing an onion pink coloured tank top and her hair locks open that were flying due to the breeze. Interestingly, this selfie also featured Katrina’s sister Isabelle in the background who was seen posing in white top with red floral print.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Isabelle’s recent pic together.

Interestingly, Katrina has been making productive use of this lockdown break and is seen trying her hands at different things which include trying hands on cooking, doing household chores, washing dishes, learning guitar and also working out at the terrace along with creating memorable moments with Isabelle. Besides, she has also been raising awareness about COVID 19 outbreak in the country as she has been urging her fans to stay indoors in this crisis situation.

