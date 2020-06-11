Katrina Kaif’s THROWBACK pic with Hrithik, Abhay and Farhan is giving perfect Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibes

Katrina Kaif, who had collaborated with Zoya Akhtar for the first time for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, did win hearts with her performance in the movie.

is an epitome of talent and she has proved it time and again on the silver screen. In her career of around two decades, the Ek Tha Tiger actress has given several hit movies which have won millions of hearts. Amid all her hit movies, Zoya Akhtar’s 2011 directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been the most popular one. The buddy drama featured , Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar in the lead and was one of the most successful movies of the year back then.

While we still cherish the movie, we have stumbled upon on a throwback picture of Katrina, wherein she was posing for a selfie with Hrithik, Abhay, Farhan and Zoya in a car as they were reportedly heading for a road trip. While the pic speaks volumes about the equation between the director and actors, it also made us nostalgic about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This isn’t all. This throwback picture and the chemistry between Zoya, Hrithik, Katrina, Farhan and Abhay also made us crave for the sequel of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. After all, it will be a delight to watch these stars in one frame together.

Take a look at Katrina’s throwback picture with her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara team:

Interestingly, it’s been a while since there have been reports about the sequel of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. And when Zoya was quizzed about the same in one of her interactions with Pinkvilla last year, she stated, “Yes if I find a story which is more than the fact that it is a Franchise capitalizing on and if it’s a real story that needs to be told, I will definitely.”

