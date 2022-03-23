Katrina Kaif’s UNSEEN wedding pic dancing with her mum and Vicky Kaushal’s father is pure gold

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may have been married for months now, but it looks like fans have not been able to get over the lovely pictures from their wedding. In fact, their fans still eagerly wait for the couple to share their lovey-dovey pictures and fans shower all the love on them. Although, all the pictures from their wedding were perfect but today Kat’s mom shared another unseen pic from the wedding and we bet you will find it difficult to take your eyes off this picture.

In the picture, Katrina Kaif dressed in a golden shimmery lehenga can be seen in the middle of some dancing. Both her hands look lovely with the delicate Mehendi design on them and the red bangles add to the beauty. She is accompanied by her mom who looks lovely herself in a beige coloured mirror work attire. Also, do not miss out on Vicky Kaushal’s dad who, in a black suit looks dapper as he dances with his daughter-in-law. This picture is proof of the fun everyone had. Sharing this pic, Kat’s mom wrote, “Happy memory of a wonderful time. What fun we had dancing to great Punjabi and Bollywood music!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the recent reports suggest that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have legally gotten married a few days back. Last week on Saturday, March 19, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visited the court and completed the process of marriage registration in presence of both families. On the same night, after the marriage registration, the couple celebrated the occasion with their folks at a restaurant.

