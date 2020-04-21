Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan had a fun time shooting for Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat and this video is proof

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's rehearsal video dancing to Tiger Zinda Hai song Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat has caught our attention and well, they sure had a fun time shooting. Check out the video right here.

and 's pairing has been a hit with the audiences for as long as one can remember. Both of them have done quite a number of films together and ever since they were first seen together in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and well, there has been no looking back for the two ever since. We have seen them together in an array of films, the last of which happened to be Bharat, which did great numbers on the box office and also won the actress a lot of appreciation for her performance.

Meanwhile, the Ek Tha Tiger franchise, which has two films in its kitty as of now, is yet another hit from the duo. Both the films have done well and with Tiger Zinda Hai, things only went uphill. There were talks for the two collaborating for a third installment, but there is nothing we have heard on that front so far. Meanwhile, Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat is one song from the 2017 film that did garner a lot of attention, especially for Kat's dancing skills and Salman's swag, of course.

We came across this video of the two where they seem to be rehearsing for it, and as it turns out, Khan seems to be in a rather goofy mood. The two of them are having a fun time shooting for the song in this throwback video from back when the movie was in production, and we definitely can't seem to get enough of it because now we know how they manage to get that effortless chemistry on screen, isn't it?

Check out Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's video here:

