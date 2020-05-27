Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, which duo looks better together on screen? VOTE NOW

Katrina Kaif has had the finest chemistry with actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. But which pair do you think has more sizzling chemistry? VOTE NOW.

Bollywood has been instrumental in giving us some of the iconic on-screen pairings, ones that we would remember for as long as there are films being made. While we have veteran actor duos who continue to create magic on screen and we can just not get enough of them. and Amitabh Bachchan are one duo that managed to do some of the finest films together and brought about great bonding as far as their on-screen chemistry is concerned.

And even today, there continue to be all these iconic pairings that fan often wish we could see more of, and Kajol being one of them. None the less, we have seen the two together in Dilwale and while the movie faired decently, fans were simply in awe of the fact that their favourites were sharing the screen space yet again, after all this time. Now, two other pairings that have been quite a hit with the fans is that of with and Kaif with .

While Katrina made her Bollywood debut with a film called Boom, it was only with her movie with Salman, Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya that the actress gained popularity and became a super hit. While the movie sure seemed to have done well with the fans, she was seen with Salman soon in Partner. However, in the middle of these two films, Katrina worked with in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and it did manage to impress the fans.

And thereafter, it seemed to be raining films of Akshay and Katrina together, including the likes of Namastey London, Singh Is King, Welcome, and a few other films. Their on-screen pairing was welcomed by the fans and they wanted to see more of the duo together. However, after her last film with Akshay, Tees Maar Khan, we haven't seen the duo together and fans have been missing them for a while now. And so, Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty was supposed to mark the duo's on-screen reunion after what can be called almost a whole decade.

None the less, the movie is on hold right now and there is little to no information about when will things go back to normal given the lockdown. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know what is in store for them and what will the fate of this and all other films be in the future. For now, all that there is to do is wait to hear more about how things are going to be once the Coronavirus outbreak has eased and there isn't an increase in the number of cases.

While that is about her films with Akshay Kumar, her films with Salman Khan have been on the list during a later part of her career. What seemed to have started off with Bodyguard as a trend and the constant love for the pairing, last ended at Bharat, a film that not only did well at the box office but in fact, also won a lot of appreciation Katrina's way. Katrina was last seen in the Ali Abbas directorial and if reports are to be believed, we might see this trio coming together once again for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise.

While Katrina has had great chemistry with multiple other actors as well, her chemistry with these two has been one that is appreciated the most. Every time Katrina and Bhaijaan come together for a film, it feels like nothing short of a celebration to all his fans and hers too. They have some of the most sizzling sequences to their credit and even now, their films continue to be quite the rage among fans. As far as Akshay and Katrina's pairing goes, there was a time when we saw the two do back to back films together but now, they haven't been on-screen together for a while. However, Sooryavanshi is going to mark their reunion and that is indeed what makes this movie one of the most awaited ones for this year.

None the less, people have divided opinions on who do they think Katrina looks better with, and hence, we thought we might as well ask you guys. Check out the poll here and drop your comments in the section below as well.

