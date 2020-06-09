  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger BTS video will make you want to see them together again onscreen

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger was one of the biggest hits of the year and the lead pair’s chemistry bagged a lot of appreciation from the audience.
10064 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger BTS video will make you want to see them together again onscreenKatrina Kaif & Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger BTS video will make you want to see them together again onscreen
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Katrina Kaif, who has been in the industry for almost two decades now, has given us several amazing movies. In fact, in her journey in the industry, the diva had collaborated with several actors and made a popular jodi quite a few times. Among all her co-stars, fans have been in awe of her jodi with Salman Khan. After all, the two not just share a great bond on the silver screen but also have a great equation off screen as well and it is a delight to watch Salman and Katrina in one frame.

Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback video of this amazing jodi from their Ek Tha Tiger shooting days and it once again left us swooning over their camaraderie. The BTS video was from the shooting of the song Mashallah wherein Salman and Katrina were seen performing a step. However, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star seemed to be in a fun mood and was seen teasing Katrina over her dance moves and the two even shared a hearty laugh later. The video and their chemistry certainly made us yearn for another project by Salman and Katrina.

Take a look at Salman and Katrina’s BTS video from Ek Tha Tiger song Mashallah:

To note, Salman and Katrina had worked in several hit movies including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Partner and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. They were last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2019 directorial Bharat. While the movie failed to create a buzz at the box office, Salman and Katrina’s chemistry did win hearts.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan is in awe of Katrina Kaif’s mermaid avatar as she enjoys diving with whales

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 41 minutes ago

SHAMELESS, DESPERATE KAT PR....CALM DOWN....

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement