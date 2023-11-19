Katrina Kaif says face-off with hubby Vicky Kaushal in action film will be 'fun' to watch

Katrina Kaif is enjoying the success of Tiger 3, a film directed by Maneesh Sharma, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The actress is happily married to actor Vicky Kaushal. Recently, Katrina Kaif discussed her interest in being cast in an action film with a possibility of a face-off with her husband-actor, Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif on working with Vicky Kaushal in an action film

During a recent interaction with News18, Katrina Kaif was asked about her opinion on being pitted against her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal in an action film. The actress found the idea quite exciting and mentioned that it will be “fun” to watch Zoya from Tiger franchise and Vihaan Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike against each other on-screen.

She said, “It will be interesting to pair with him (in an action film). His character Vihaan Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike against Zoya from the Tiger franchise is going to be fun and will have to see how it works out (smiles). I always say that it will be very exciting to do something with him on screen.”

The actor further heaped praise on Vicky Kaushal and mentioned that he is an outstanding actor, and she believes everyone recognizes his talent and holds him in high regard. She added, “His dedication towards his craft is what makes him so good in front of the screen.”

About the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Salman Khan reprises his well-known character, Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, in the action entertainer set in the spy universe of Yash Raj Films. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie sees Katrina Kaif also reprising her role as Zoya Humaimi, the former ISI agent and Tiger's wife. The screenplay for the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogue crafted by Anckur Chaudhry, and the story was created by Aditya Chopra.

Emraan Hashmi joins the cast of Tiger 3, taking on the role of Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. The film also includes a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan plays the character Kabir from War.

The movie was released in theatres this month on November 12, during the Diwali celebrations.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3's Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif cheer for team India; say they are 'waiting for them to lift trophy'