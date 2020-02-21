Katrina Kaif says Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked ‘absolutely stunning’ in her Grammys dress as she supports her

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ low neckline gown received backlash on social media. However, now, Katrina Kaif has come out in support of the desi girl and called the dress beautiful.

This year, the Grammy Awards became the talk of the town and one of the reasons turned out to be Jonas’ gorgeous white gown for the red carpet event. Priyanka rocked a white gown with a ‘V’ neck all the way to her belly and everyone was left floored by it. However, Priyanka faced backlash for her Grammys dress on social media. Now, has come out in support of Priyanka and expressed her take on her gorgeous white gown for the prestigious international event.

Talking about it to Times Of India, Katrina expressed her take on Priyanka’s white gown. The Sooryavanshi actress said that Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in her attire. Kaif highlighted that she doesn’t know who has said what about Priyanka’s Grammys look, but according to her, the desi girl nailed it. Katrina even mentioned that those who are criticising the dress and look may not have seen the pictures thoroughly. Well, surely after and , Katrina seems to be in awe of Priyanka’s gorgeous white gown.

Katrina said, “I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka’s outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that outfit. I thought she looked absolutely stunning. So, I don’t know what anyone else said but I don’t think they saw the picture properly.”

Check out Priyanka’s Grammys photos:

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s mom had at an event mentioned that she thinks that Priyanka can wear what she likes as it is her body and mentioned that she had even sent her a message on the backlash that was coming her way. The international star didn’t comment on it all. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with , Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi will star Katrina as Akshay’s wife and is all set to drop the trailer soon. It is slated to be released on March 27, 2020.

