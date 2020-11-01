Katrina Kaif says 'safety first' as she dresses up in a PPE kit at the airport; See PHOTO

Katrina Kaif happens to be an avid social media user and she keeps sharing posts from time to time. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture.

never fails to impress us whenever she posts something on social media. Be it sharing her pretty selfies or be it sharing pictures with her friends and loved ones, the actress does it all. It isn’t surprising at all as she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Well, the credit goes to the brilliant acting prowess that she has been showcasing in movies over the years, and of course, her utter beauty, grace, and perfection.

As we speak of this, Katrina has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which surely deserves attention, especially in the present context. The actress is posing for the picture at the airport but what she poses in is not the usual chic or casual outfits but a PPE kit. Talking about the same, the Phone Bhoot star writes, “Safety first. Outfit’s not bad either.” She also wears a mask and a face shield while adhering to the current rules and regulations.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has some interesting projects lined up that have left the fans excited. Among them is Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The makers of the movie have already shared the first-look poster featuring the trio that instantly grabbed attention on her internet. Apart from that, Katrina will reportedly feature in a superhero movie backed by Ali Abbas Zafar. If media reports are to be believed, there will be no male lead in the same and she won’t be having a romantic track.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

