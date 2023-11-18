Katrina Kaif says she and Vicky Kaushal don’t ‘see each other much’: ‘It is a busy time in our household’

Actress Katrina Kaif is currently relishing the box office success of her recent venture Tiger 3. On the personal front, she is hitched to actor Vicky Kaushal, who is indulged in the promotions of his next film, Sam Bahadur.

Recently, Katrina spoke about how the couple is like ‘two ships in the night’ as they don’t get enough time with each other, owing to their packed promotion schedules. She also shared how she has been looking forward to Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming venture Sam Bahadur.

Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal a ‘phenomenal performer’

During a recent chat with ETimes, the actress discussed how the two stars are completely immersed in their work and said that when she comes home after finishing her interviews, that’s when Vicky leaves for Kolkata for his promotions.

“It’s exciting. We are like two ships at night. I’ll be coming home from my interviews and he would be leaving for Kolkata for his promotions,” said the actress and added that it’s a busy time at their home as they don’t get much time, however, said that the couple misses each other. Furthermore, she expressed gratitude for being able to spend Diwali with him and the family.

“It’s a busy time in our household, we don’t get to see each other much when you are both working so much and have a film on release… so obviously you’d be missing each other,” she said.



The actress also shared how she is ‘looking forward to Sam Bahadur’ and said that it will surely be very ‘exciting’. “I think he is a really phenomenal performer and I am always excited to see what he does next,” said Kaif.

More about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Katrina is currently rejoicing in the success of her latest venture, which is the third part of the Tiger series, and it also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Released on November 12, Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next venture, Sam Bahadur, which will also star actress Sanya Malhotra and she will be seen essaying the role of his on-screen wife. In addition to that, Fatima Sana Shaikh too, will be seen in the film as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is slated for its theatrical release on December 1.

