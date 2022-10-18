Katrina Kaif says she discovered Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan; Recalls being struck by his talent
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. In December, last year, the lovebirds tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their nuptials was an intimate affair with only family and close friends of the couple in attendance. Ever since the duo got married, they have been painting the town red with their romance and bond. Now, Katrina in a recent interview opened up on the first time she discovered Vicky.
Talking to Indian Express, the Ek Tha Tiger actress said that she first discovered Vicky in Manmarziyaan's trailer, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. It also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. Katrina revealed that she was struck by her husband's talent. “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it. Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent," she said.
Further, talking about her wedding, Katrina said that the entire celebration, the three-day-long ceremony of their marriage was filled with love and warmth. The Sooryavanshi actress said that they could also feel everyone’s happiness and that everyone was happy and their wishes were with them.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022, and is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.
Next, she will unite with Salman Khan again for Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Diwali 2023. Katrina also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa, and a superhero movie by Ali Abbas Zafar.
