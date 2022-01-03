Katrina Kaif says 'Vibe hai' on dewar Sunny Kaushal's new Insta PICS; Check out their banter

Katrina Kaif has been keeping the internet abuzz after her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. Though the couple did make a public appearance after returning from their honeymoon, they also like to keep things private. After their airport pictures, they have not made any public appearance and try to avoid media. Well, both have been keeping themselves busy with shooting. Today, we got to see some fun banter between dewar Sunny Kaushal and his parjai ji Katrina. It looks adorable and one cannot miss it.

Sunny shared a series of pictures in which he is seen wearing a brown ethnic outfit. Sharing the pictures he wrote, “Pose like a king, dress like a warrior.” Katrina commented on his picture, “Vibe hai vibe hai" (It's a vibe). As soon as the actress reacted to Sunny's pictures, fans flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, “The cutest bhabi (sister-in-law).” Another person said, "Bhabhi giving a compliment to devar (brother-in-law). Cutest." Currently, Vicky Kaushal is shooting for his next film in Indore which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

To note, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple has shifted to their new house and are neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Take a look at the post here:

Sunny had shared a photo from Katrina and Vicky's Haldi ceremony. In the photo, Sunny can be seen dancing in front of Katrina. He had captioned the picture, “Ache devar ka kartavya nibhate huye.”

