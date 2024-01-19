Katrina Kaif says working in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi was ‘rewarding and challenging’

Sriram Raghavan introduced a fresh pair of actors, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, with his mystery thriller film Merry Christmas. A week after its theatrical release, the movie is being received well by audiences. In an interview, the female lead opened up about her experience of working with the acclaimed director and expressed her gratitude for the movie’s success.

Katrina Kaif says working in the movie was an intense process

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Katrina Kaif spoke about her character Maria in the movie. Sharing that it was an intense process, the actress added that director Sriram Raghavan doesn’t spoon-feed his actors. “He is going to make you tell him what you feel in the scene and how will the character react to the situations that she is in. He makes you search for honesty. So, working on Merry Christmas was extremely rewarding and challenging at the same time. It was such an intense process, but a wonderful one,” she was quoted as saying.

The Tiger 3 actress further shared an anecdote from her shoot days that reflects how dedicated and free-willed the director is. She said, “There was a long scene between my character and Vijay Sethupathi’s character, and Sriram sir wanted us to rehearse it. After doing it the first time, I asked him when we were going to shoot the sequence and he simply told me when the time was right. We rehearsed that scene every day until he knew that everyone was perfectly in sync and that’s when he shot it,” Kat divulged adding that as an actor, there was a lot of discovery, learning some new techniques about the craft in Merry Christmas.

Katrina Kaif reflects on the love that’s being showered on Merry Christmas

Katrina is delighted that the movie was met with positive response from critics and fans alike. She shared that she always wanted to work on something with Raghavan and they even had multiple conversations about it.

Talking about the way the filmmaker works, she said, “There is a certain rawness and realness with the genre that he explores through his previous films. But beyond that, there is a human quality that comes across in the characters that he creates which for me was fascinating. As an actor, Merry Christmas is an opportunity that you don’t get every day. I am very happy with the kind of positive response that we are getting for the film,” Katrina says.

Further on, in the same interview, the actress said that she read Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage) on which the movie is based. The actress added that she was absolutely in love with it and it was a story that she wanted to tell. Even though she hadn’t attempted this genre before, she didn’t pay much heed to it. After all, she was just keen on telling the story because she found it hard to put this film in a particular genre.

According to her, Merry Christmas is a unique quirky love story. “It is a character study of two broken people. It shows love in the most unusual situations and unexpected individuals,” she concluded.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif might have had a shaky start in the Indian film industry but her resurgence started from films like Namastey London, Welcome and Race. Apart from them, she also has many hit films in her kitty, namely Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, and many others. Before Merry Christmas, she was seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

