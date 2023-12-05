Katrina Kaif says Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will make for ‘amazing sequel'; reveals she has urged Zoya Akhtar

Katrina Kaif garnered significant praise for her performance in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and even after 12 years, fans are eager for a sequel to the beloved film. In a recent conversation, Katrina expressed that Zindagi Na Milgi Dobara would be "an amazing sequel" and mentioned that she has requested Zoya Akhtar to consider making one.

Katrina Kaif on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s sequel

Recently, during an interaction at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Jeddah, Katrina Kaif mentioned that a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara would be fantastic and revealed that she has already urged Zoya to consider creating one.

She further mentioned that everyone frequently urges Zoya to create a sequel, emphasizing that sequels shouldn't be made just for the sake of it. According to her, a sequel needs to earn its place and deserve a compelling story. In case of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, she believes it has the potential for an incredible sequel. She explained, “All of us are always asking Zoya that make a sequel. Sequels should not be made for the sake of it. It has to earn it. It has to deserve a story being told. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the films that has the possibility of a an amazing sequel.”

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Zoya and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, tells the story of three friends embarking on a three-week road trip bachelor party in Spain. Throughout the journey, they confront their fears and break away from their ordinary lives to explore new experiences. The movie features an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

About Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif recently mesmerized viewers with her portrayal of Zoya in Tiger 3, a movie that also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth in the YRF Spy Universe.

Next, Katrina Kaif is set to appear in Sriram Raghavan's film, Merry Christmas. This bilingual movie, filmed in Hindi and Tamil, signifies a partnership between two major production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. Initially planned for a theatrical release in December 2023, the film's premiere has been rescheduled for January 12, 2024.

