Katrina Kaif sends all her 'love' to Akshay Kumar on his birthday: Here's to the bestest year ever
Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were seen together in the 2021 film, 'Sooryavanshi.'
Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have worked together in several films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), De Dana Dan (2009), Blue (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010) and Sooryavanshi (2021). The duo shares a great bond of friendship and camaraderie in real life. Fans of Akshay and Katrina also love seeing them together on the big screen. Today, Akshay celebrates his birthday and on this special occasion, Katrina penned a sweet wish for him.
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress took to her Instagram story and shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Akshay from their film, Sooryavanshi. She captioned the photo: "@akshaykumar it's your birthdayyyyyyyyy, all my love is with u always and heres to the bestest year ever," she also added red heart emojis alongside. Meanwhile, Akshay essayed the role of DCP Veer "Surya" Sooryavanshi IPS, ATS Chief, while Katrina played Dr. Ria Sooryavanshi, Surya's wife. Sooryavanshi was the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.
Check out Katrina Kaif's wish for Akshay Kumar:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will feature in the comedy horror film, Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead, which is slated for release in November 2022. Next, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress will star next in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.
Whereas Akshay Kumar will star next in Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 October 2022. He also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. The actor also has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake alongside Radhika Madan.
