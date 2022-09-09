Katrina Kaif sends all her 'love' to Akshay Kumar on his birthday: Here's to the bestest year ever

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have worked together in several films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), De Dana Dan (2009), Blue (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010) and Sooryavanshi (2021). The duo shares a great bond of friendship and camaraderie in real life. Fans of Akshay and Katrina also love seeing them together on the big screen. Today, Akshay celebrates his birthday and on this special occasion, Katrina penned a sweet wish for him.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress took to her Instagram story and shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Akshay from their film, Sooryavanshi. She captioned the photo: "@akshaykumar it's your birthdayyyyyyyyy, all my love is with u always and heres to the bestest year ever," she also added red heart emojis alongside. Meanwhile, Akshay essayed the role of DCP Veer "Surya" Sooryavanshi IPS, ATS Chief, while Katrina played Dr. Ria Sooryavanshi, Surya's wife. Sooryavanshi was the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.