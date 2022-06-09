Katrina Kaif sends 'lots of love' to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on their wedding; PIC

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in a beautiful ceremony, in the presence of their friends and family in the early hours of Thursday. The couple married in Chennai and celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Mani Ratnam, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Boney Kapoor, Thalapathy Vijay, and others were a part of the ceremony. The director shared his first official photo from their wedding and captioned it; “On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara.”



Now, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story and sent good wishes to the newly wedded couple. Sharing Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding photo, she wrote: "Sending you lots of love. Congratulations! #Nayanthara @wikkiofficial." She also added a Congratulations sticker. For the unversed, Nayanthara was a part of Katrina Kaif's makeup line's promotional video and the two super ladies were also seen bonding like BFFs.

Check out Katrina Kaif's wish:

In a throwback interview with Film Companion, Katrina also talked about Nayanthara and said that she is stunning and very strong. "She comes across as a fighter. And there's also something in her.. in her way of work..she's been working from a very young age and she's very meticulous. She knows her work and she is very particular. I kind of resonated with that," Kaif said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will star next in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has the action-thriller film, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the pivotal role. It is set to hit the big screens on Eid 2023. The actress also has Phone Bhoot and Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

