Katrina Kaif sends ‘love’ to Janhvi Kapoor as she announces new release date of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Katrina Kaif’s love-filled comment on Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’s poster has left netizens in awe. Check it out.

Monday began on an active note for Janhvi Kapoor as her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was slated to release on March 13, 2020, got postponed to April 24, 2020. While the other film that will take its place is Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, Janhvi’s film will have to wait a little longer. Owing to this, Janhvi shared a new poster with the updated release date on Instagram and promised that it will be worth the wait. Seeing the post, couldn’t stop herself from commenting on it.

Janhvi shared the poster that showcased her as the IAF pilot clad in a navy blue uniform. As she walks out of the chopper, fellow male pilots can be seen lining up for her and applauding her. With the poster, Janhvi announced the new release date too and Katrina couldn’t help but leave a sweet comment for Janhvi. Katrina and Janhvi rarely have commented on each other’s photos, but today, the Sooryavanshi star sent love to the young star whose film’s release got postponed.

(Also Read: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium & Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl exchange release dates; Deets Inside)

Janhvi wrote, “Have to wait a littttttle longer to share this one with you’ll but I promise it’s special. Ready to take off in cinemas on 24th April, 2020!” To this, Katrina replied, “Love,” with a heart emoticon. Well, seeing the same, several Janhvi fans also replied back to Katrina and were in awe of her gesture.

Check it out:

Check out her comment:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi with Rohit Shetty. The film stars Katrina as ’s wife and will be seen playing the role of a doctor. The shoot began last year and several times, Katrina shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets too with Akshay and Rohit. Sooryavanshi stars Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher and Vivaan Bhatena apart from Katrina and Akshay. Produced by , it is slated to release on March 27, 2020. Janhvi, on the other hand, will have two releases in March 2020 and June 2020 with Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afzana.

Credits :Instagram

Read More