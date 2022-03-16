Katrina Kaif sends a morning dose of love and happiness as she shares cute selfies with Vicky Kaushal; PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The couple has been married for over three months and ever since then, they have been treating fans with adorable pics of themselves. In fact, Katrina, who is quite active on social media, often gives a glimpse of her love-filled moments with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor which are a treat for the fans. And now, this much in love couple is once again making the headlines as Katrina has shared some cute selfies with her main man.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina posted an early morning selfie with Vicky wherein she was seen resting her face on the actor’s shoulder. In the pic, Vicky looked dapper in his white shirt and the couple was seen wearing stylish sunglasses. Interestingly, Katrina and Vicky appeared to be a little sleepy while clicking the selfie. In fact, Katrina even shared a sticker with the pic which read as, “Sorry I am sleepy”. Soon, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress shared another selfie with Vicky wherein they were all smiles for the camera and captioned it with a heart sticker. Needless to say, Katrina has certainly made our morning bright with her dose of mush, love and happiness.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s selfies:

To note, Katrina and Vicky had taken the plunge in December last year after dating each other for a while. It was a grand ceremony for the couple in Rajasthan which was attended by their respective family members and close friends. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan while Vicky had recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal wraps his arm around Katrina Kaif as they celebrate first Lohri together post wedding; PICS