Katrina Kaif sends out birthday wishes to sister Isabelle with an adorable photo, says 'always got ur back'

's social media is definitely one of the most happening celebrity accounts and fans can never get enough of it. Time and again, the actress makes sure to share life updates in the form of photos and videos on social media, and well, today happens to be yet another occasion as Katrina is celebrating her sister Isabelle Kaif's birthday, and well, just like any sister, the actress too, sent out adorable birthday wishes for her with a photo.

Katrina shared a photo with Isabelle and both of them can be seen twinning in a white long skirt, and while Kat opted for a black t-shirt to go with it, Isabelle sported a pink top instead. Both of them were all smiles in the photo as they both seemed to be enjoying their time together while on vacation. Katrina also had the perfect caption to the photo and birthday wish too, as she wrote, "Happiest birthday @isakaif ... always got ur back."

Check out Katrina Kaif's wish for Isabelle Kaif:

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to reunite with in Sooryavanshi, and talking about it, she said, "It's really nice to be back with Akshay. But it's a different space altogether. It's comedy again. I haven't done comedy for a while. So, the first day on the sets, I was trying to find my bearings. Rohit sir and his team are really good actors. You have to be right in it, on your toes. I took a day or two to find my rhythm."

