Katrina Kaif is a senior, quintessential glamorous diva & I look up to her: Phone Bhoot co star Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter is all set to team up with Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi. In a recent chat, the Beyond The Clouds star opened up about working with the gorgeous star in his next film.

Last month, , Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to social media to announce their next film Phone Bhoot. The film is touted to be a horror-comedy that is helmed by Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh. While the announcement did come as a surprise for Ishaan, Katrina and Siddhant’s fans, the fun photoshoot that the trio did together gave everyone a glimpse of what the film might look like. Now, in a recent interview, Ishaan shared his excitement about working with Katrina.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Ishaan said that he has been waiting for the longest time to work with Katrina. Not just this, he even mentioned that she is a senior for him in terms of work experience and hence, he looks up to her. Further, elaborating about what he is looking forward to while shooting with Katrina, Ishaan said that he hopes that both of them are able to bring their different energies together on the sets while shooting Phone Bhoot.

On working with Katrina, Ishaan said, “Katrina is a senior in terms of her work and experience, and I look up to her. I have been waiting for years to work with her. She is the quintessential glamorous diva. The photo-shoot we did together was a riot, and I imagine we will be bringing our different energies to the set when we start shooting.” Further talking about when they plan to shoot, the actor shared that he hopes that whenever they kick off shooting, the COVID situation is improved, else he said that it may reflect in performance. He said, “By the time we start shooting, I hope the situation will have improved. Though we will adhere to the guidelines, as actors, we can't be too caught up with safety and sanitisation because it will then reflect in our work.”

Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy that is being helmed by Gurmmeet and produced by Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film’s first look was released last month with a fun photoshoot that Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan did prior to the lockdown. Fans were left excited about the project that is expected to go on floors by the end of the year.

