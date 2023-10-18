Katrina Kaif serves major ethnic fashion goals in pink Anarkali suit as she attends an event; WATCH

Katrina Kaif is one of the very rare Bollywood stars who has always maintained a personal style that never changed when it comes to fashion, throughout their careers. The stunning actress, however, has always served major style statements and set fashion goals, whenever she dressed up for an occasion.

On October 17, Tuesday night, Katrina Kaif was spotted attending an event away from Mumbai, where she served major ethnic fashion goals in a beautiful Anarkali suit. The pictures and videos of the Tiger 3 actress from the event and airport, are now going viral on social media platforms.

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a pink Anarkali suit

In the videos that are now going viral on social media, Katrina Kaif is seen walking towards her car in a hurry, after attending an important event outside Mumbai. The celebrated Bollywood star looked gorgeous as always in a heavy pink Anarkali suit, with heavy golden embroidery on its yoke, and at the end of its long sleeves. The bottom, of the Anarkali, on the other hand, has orange hues.

Katrina Kaif completed her look with a pair of statement chaandbalis. her signature free hairdo, and rosy, dewy make-up. The actress, who was seen arriving at the Kalina airport in Mumbai after completing the event, waved at the paparazzi photographers and fans with a sweet smile on her face, even though she was busy speaking on phone.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif's video post the event, below:

ALSO READ: PIC: Vicky Kaushal reacts to wife Katrina Kaif's action-packed Tiger 3 trailer; calls it 'superb'