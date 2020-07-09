  1. Home
Katrina Kaif with Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan; Which on screen pair is the best? VOTE

Katrina Kaif has worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in multiple movies. Let us know in the comments section which on-screen pair among them do you find the best.
Katrina Kaif has been ruling the hearts of millions with her stellar performances in movies for the longest possible time. The stunning beauty never fails to impress us with whatever roles she plays in the movies and multiple instances prove the same. Kat, as she is fondly called by her fans, has been paired up with numerous Bollywood actors for her movies. However, there are a few of them with whom her on-screen chemistry has been considered the best.

Among them is Bollywood’s own Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan with whom Katrina Kaif has worked in two movies namely Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Well, there is no denying this fact that the two actors look amazing together on the silver screen. Another actor with whom the gorgeous diva has appeared in multiple movies is Salman Khan. Right from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, these two stars have literally won hearts with their chemistry.

There is no second doubt about his fact that Katrina’s on-screen chemistry with both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is beyond definition and their multiple hit movies prove the same. However, we would now like to know your opinion about the same. Do drop in your comments in the section below and let us know your preference of the best on-screen pair among Katrina Kaif and the two superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

