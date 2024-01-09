Katrina Kaif shares a quirky birthday wish for Farah Khan: 'May we forever be on film sets wrapped in towels'

Katrina Kaif has been grabbing attention lately as she prepares for the release of her upcoming film Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie also features Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead.

Today happens to be Farah Khan's birthday, and social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the renowned filmmaker. Among the numerous wishes, Katrina shared a delightful picture from a film set with Farah, and we're sure you'll adore it.

Katrina Kaif’s birthday post for Farah Khan

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen picture with Farah Khan to wish her on her birthday. In the picture, both the Merry Christmas star and the filmmaker can be seen wrapped in towels. The picture appears from a film set. Katrina, as always, looks stunning with her wet hair and smoky-eyed makeup, while Farah strikes a pose with a pout. Sharing this picture, Katrina wrote, ‘Happiest birthday @farahkhankunder May we forever be on film sets wrapped in towels. Miss u!

Check it out:

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal helps her stay calm

During a recent fan interaction round, a fan asked the actress how she maintains her calm and composed demeanor all the time. In response to this, Katrina smiled and remarked, “You need to ask this question to Vicky!”

Advertisement

She further continued by saying, “So I go home, and I will speak for 45 minutes if I'm worked up about something in an incredible rant and sometimes beech beech mein he might say I didn’t understand because you are speaking so fast, your English is a little accented, and I’ll express everything, and he is with so much sincerity and so much acceptance (listens), you feel like the burden is off your chest, and then we forget about it and that’s how I can come here and be calm and composed.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor treat Farah Khan with scrumptious delicacies on her pre-birthday feast