Katrina Kaif shares a quirky birthday wish for Farah Khan: 'May we forever be on film sets wrapped in towels'
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to wish Farah Khan on her birthday. Check out.
Katrina Kaif has been grabbing attention lately as she prepares for the release of her upcoming film Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie also features Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead.
Today happens to be Farah Khan's birthday, and social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the renowned filmmaker. Among the numerous wishes, Katrina shared a delightful picture from a film set with Farah, and we're sure you'll adore it.
Katrina Kaif’s birthday post for Farah Khan
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen picture with Farah Khan to wish her on her birthday. In the picture, both the Merry Christmas star and the filmmaker can be seen wrapped in towels. The picture appears from a film set. Katrina, as always, looks stunning with her wet hair and smoky-eyed makeup, while Farah strikes a pose with a pout. Sharing this picture, Katrina wrote, ‘Happiest birthday @farahkhankunder May we forever be on film sets wrapped in towels. Miss u!
Check it out:
Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal helps her stay calm
During a recent fan interaction round, a fan asked the actress how she maintains her calm and composed demeanor all the time. In response to this, Katrina smiled and remarked, “You need to ask this question to Vicky!”
She further continued by saying, “So I go home, and I will speak for 45 minutes if I'm worked up about something in an incredible rant and sometimes beech beech mein he might say I didn’t understand because you are speaking so fast, your English is a little accented, and I’ll express everything, and he is with so much sincerity and so much acceptance (listens), you feel like the burden is off your chest, and then we forget about it and that’s how I can come here and be calm and composed.”
ALSO READ: WATCH: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor treat Farah Khan with scrumptious delicacies on her pre-birthday feast
Star
Bill Hader
During her emotional acceptance speech on Sunday night at the Golden Globes, Ali Wong surprised the audience by expressing her gratitude to her former partner, Justin Hakuta despite filing for divorce recently. Wong expressed her gratitude to the father of her two children while accepting the Best Actress in a Limited Series...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more