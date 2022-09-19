Katrina Kaif shares a stunning selfie post wrapping up the night shoot of Merry Christmas; Check
Katrina Kaif shared a good night selfie with her fans.
Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Over her years in showbiz, Katrina has cemented her position as one of the top stars in the film industry. Kat, who recently married Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with her stunning and hot pictures. There are few who can give competition to the 39-year-old actress in terms of glowing complexion, dewy beauty and basically looking like a million bucks. Meanwhile, as the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Merry Christmas, she has shared a post pack up good night selfie with her fans.
The Namastey London actress has shared a selfie after wrapping up the all-night shoot for Merry Christmas. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Good night.” Her face is glowing in the picture and we are wondering how she can look so stunning after pulling off an all-nighter.
Have a look at Katrina’s pic:
Earlier, Katrina has shared three pictures from the shoot of Merry Christmas. The film directed by Andhadhun filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will also feature South stalwart Vijay Sethupathi. In the first picture, we can see a clapboard which has Merry Christmas written on it. Kat captioned the pic as “Work Work Work.” The second picture showcases black and white image of Raghavan as he looks into the camera. Katrina captioned it as, “directed by.” Meanwhile, the third monochrome photo shot by Katrina herself shows Vijay Sethupathi facing the camera. The Zero actress captioned the image as, “(camera emoji) by me.” The movie marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first film together. It is scheduled to hit the theatres next year in winter. The makers are yet to announce the release date.
Apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina has interesting projects in her pipeline. She has teamed up with Salman Khan for Tiger 3. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shares PICS from Merry Christmas sets with Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan