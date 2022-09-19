Katrina Kaif shares a stunning selfie post wrapping up the night shoot of Merry Christmas; Check

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Over her years in showbiz, Katrina has cemented her position as one of the top stars in the film industry. Kat, who recently married Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with her stunning and hot pictures. There are few who can give competition to the 39-year-old actress in terms of glowing complexion, dewy beauty and basically looking like a million bucks. Meanwhile, as the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Merry Christmas, she has shared a post pack up good night selfie with her fans. The Namastey London actress has shared a selfie after wrapping up the all-night shoot for Merry Christmas. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Good night.” Her face is glowing in the picture and we are wondering how she can look so stunning after pulling off an all-nighter.

Have a look at Katrina’s pic: