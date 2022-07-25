Katrina Kaif shares BTS pics with Vijay Sethupathi & Sriram Raghavan as they rehearse for Merry Christmas

Ever since it was announced that Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing the screen space opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghvan’s next, fans are excited to see them. Reportedly, the duo has already begun shooting for the film and now it looks like they are all geared up for the next schedule of Merry Christmas. Today, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of her with director Sriram Raghavan and co-star Vijay as they can be seen busy with the rehearsals.

In the first picture, we can see Katrina Kaif in the middle of a conversation as Sriram Raghavan sits patiently and listens to her. The next picture is of her and Vijay Sethupathi. The South star in a blue checks shirt looks dapper and can be seen looking at the actress. Katrina, who is wearing a white sweater top is sitting with her eyes closed and her hands resting on her face. The next picture is in the same angle with just one change that Kat looks up towards Vijay. Sharing these pictures, Katrina wrote, “Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan.”

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post:

Recently, Vijay Sethupathi, who usually keeps a low key from the media was spotted in the city as he arrived at the shoot location of his upcoming film. The paparazzi captured the actor in his swanky car, looking simple in a casual outfit. However, it was not known which movie he is shooting for as the actor has numerous movies lined up for release. Vijay is currently in the news for his reports of playing a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers have also approached Vijay Sethupathi for an important role in Jawan. However, he is yet to give a nod. Coming to Pushpa, It is said that the makers have approached Vijay Sethupathi for the antagonist role in Allu Arjun starrer.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, she will next be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Tiger 3 alongside Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan.

