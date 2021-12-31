Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her ‘last workout for the year’ & we cannot stop looking at her glow; WATCH

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Dec 31, 2021 05:07 PM IST  |  4.4K
   
All eyes are on Katrina Kaif ever since she has gotten married to Vicky Kaushal. The newlyweds have been taking the social media by quite a storm with what appeared to be a wedding straight out of the fairytale books. Well, we all know what a fitness freak Kat is and how hardworking she is. The actress never misses her workout session for anything and today too she shared a glimpse of her abs day and termed it as the last workout of the year. 

