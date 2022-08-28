Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her ‘Sunday Vibes’; Vicky Kaushal are you watching?

Katrina Kaif, who is an epitome of beauty in the Bollywood industry, if often seen sharing tips on how to keep oneself physically fit and healthy. She does not shy away from giving expert advice on how to practice various body postures in a gym and maintain a healthy lifestyle. In a recent glimpse of such a trademark, Katrina Kaif was seen relaxing on a Sunday morning while sharing her million-dollar smile leaving her fans to go gaga over it.

Katrina Kaif Instagram Post

Katrina Kaif, in her latest Instagram post, was seen donning her casual cream-coloured outfit with a sweet smile. She, too, highlights the importance of relaxing while being occupied in a tight work schedule. “Sunday vibes,” she wrote.

Peculiarly, she attached the song ‘Come With Me by Surfaces’ in her post. The lyrics of the song are ‘So baby come with me…’. Is there a hidden message for her husband Vicky Kaushal? Only time will tell.

Katrina Kaif Work Front

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is slated to release on October 7. A few days ago, Katrina Kaif shared a post with her "Phone Bhoot boys" and captioned it as: "Back with my (phone and bhoot emoticons) boys. Soon after she shared the post, co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye Katrina kaif sabse Sahi hai"

Katrina Kaif keeps treating her Insta family to her gorgeous pictures. Ahead of her Koffee With Karan 7 appearance, she offered a sneak peek of her outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has several films in her kitty - Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

