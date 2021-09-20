Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of 'travelling in style' with her Tiger 3 team in Austria

Katrina Kaif is shooting internationally for Tiger 3 with and after Turkey, the cast have headed to Austria. While we already know that a few action sequences and dance numbers will be shot in Austria, what we don't know is that the cast is travelling in style. On Monday, Katrina dropped a video featuring her and her team travelling to their shoot location.

and her team were travelling in a tour bus of sorts which offered them a great view of the beauty of Austria. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "Travelling in style with these cuties," and tagged her team. The video also featured a few glimpses of the stunning outdoors through the wide windows that the tour bus had.

She also shared a photo with her stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania as they twinned in olive green shirts. She captioned the photo saying, "Who can get enough of green continued..." The tour bus definitely looked comfy for the long ride.

Check out glimpses from Katrina Kaif's Austria video below:

Recently, Katrina also shared her intense workout video from Austria and left her fans totally in awe of her. Taking to her Instagram Reels, Katrina Kaif posted a video where we can see her do some heavy weight lifting, jumping jacks, squats and even posing with her trainer.

