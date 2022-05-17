Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal's 'pre-birthday brunch menu', Latter looks too excited; PIC

16th May was a super special day for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. After all, Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday yesterday and he did so with a bang. rom fans to friends, everyone showered love on the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Even Katrina made us all go ‘aww’ with her super mushy pictures with Vicky from their New York trip. Now, Katrina shared another cute glimpse of their birthday shenanigans and it is just too cute for you to miss!

Katrina shared an adorable picture of Vicky Kaushal holding a menu card. Well, it is not just any menu card. It was a super delicious and luxurious pre-birthday brunch menu card curated specially for the birthday boy. We could read that it was a 2-course meal. Vicky Kaushal who held the menu card to the camera looked just too happy and excited. Not to mention, his handsome face absolutely made our hearts flutter. To note, the power couple had flown to New York of late and have been enjoying their time there.

Katrina shares a glimpse of Vicky's pre-birthday brunch. Check HERE

Coming to Katrina’s birthday post for Vicky, it was just so beautiful. In the pics, Katrina looked beautiful in her white coloured outfit with black floral print and was being kissed by her main man who looked dapper in his sweatshirt and cap. The couple was seen enjoying their time on the terrace of a building. In the caption, Katrina wrote, “New York Wala Birthday. My heart. Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER”.

Talking about the professional front, Katrina has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the much awaited Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and will also be seen trying her hands on the horror-comedy genre with Phone Bhoot. Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project opposite Sara Ali Khan.

