Katrina Kaif shares a happy throwback pic with Anushka Sharma; Latter is all hearts for it

Katrina Kaif gives a perfect throwback treat to fans with an unseen picture with Anushka Sharma and it is unmissable.

has been an avid social media user and she never fails to grab the attention with her Instagram posts. The Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani actress has been known for sharing beautiful pictures of herself along with some movie announcements which often takes the social media by a storm. However, her recent Instagram post is making the headlines for a different as she has shared a throwback picture of herself with friend and it is sheer gold.

In the iconic candid picture, the ladies were seen twinning in white tops as they were sharing a hearty laugh while sitting on a couch. The picture was proof that both Anushka and Katrina were having a great time together. The Ek Tha Tiger actress captioned the image as, “Just felt happy seeing this pic.” It did give nostalgic vibes to Anushka who was all hearts for the pic. She also wrote a beautiful comment on Katrina’s post wherein she showered immense love on the actress. “It's because we were fully present & happy in this moment! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina,” the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress commented.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s throwback picture with Anushka Sharma:

To note, both Anushka and Katrina share a great bond with each other and have also collaborated once for Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite . While Anushka has been missing from the silver screen post Zero debacle, Katrina will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar superheroine project. Besides, she will also be seen collaborating for the first time with in a Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif adds a pop of colour with her bright yellow umbrella amid the Mumbai monsoons; Check It Out

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×